Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹25,000 crore

GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹25,000 crore

Image
Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of (i) New GS 2032 for a notified amount of ₹11,000 crore and (ii) 7.09% GS 2074 for a notified amount of ₹14,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) on July 11, 2025 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sobha records sales value over Rs 2,000 crore in Q1 FY26; price realization drops by 10% YoY

Adani Power completes acquisition of Vidarbha Industries Power

JSW Infra gains on securing LoA for berth reconstruction at Kolkata Port

Titan Company Ltd Slides 4.78%

Brigade Enterprises Ltd Spikes 0.85%

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story