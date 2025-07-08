Sobha records sales value over Rs 2,000 crore in Q1 FY26; price realization drops by 10% YoY

Sobha said that it has achieved quarterly real estate sales value of Rs 2,078.8 crore in Q1 FY26, which is higher by 11% as compared with the same period last year.

The company had recorded quarterly sales value of Rs 1,873.7 crore in Q1 FY25.

Sobha share of the sales value for Q1 FY26 was at Rs 1,717.2 crore, up 26% YoY. Average price realization for the period under review, however, fell by 10% YoY to Rs 14,395 per square feet.

The real estate developer stated that the sales value performance for the quarter was led by the launch of SOBHA Aurum in Greater Noida, which witnessed strong demand in the launch week underscoring the markets response to high-quality positioning in strategic location.

"The success marks a pivotal step in SOBHAs expansion strategy and reflects the growing appetite for premium housing beyond traditional Tier 1 cities, the company said. Bangalore maintained a stable contribution of Rs 602.4 crore, Gurgaons contribution improved further to Rs 352.4 crore, Kerala contributed Rs 209.7 crore, and Tamil Nadus share was Rs 58.7 crore. Hyderabad and Pune remained muted during the period due to limited inventory. During the quarter, SOBHA completed 1.07 million square feet of saleable area, delivering 594 homes across various projects. The combined saleable area of new launches in Q1 FY26 was 1.62 million square feet.