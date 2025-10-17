Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rallis India gains after Q2 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 102 cr

Rallis India gains after Q2 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 102 cr

Image
Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Rallis India advanced 2.36% to Rs 291 after the pesticide maker's standalone net profit rose 4.08% to Rs 102 crore, despite a 7.21% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 861 crore in Q2 FY26 compared to Q2 FY25.

The company attributed the revenue drop to erratic and prolonged rains across several parts of the country, which adversely impacted field activities and spray applications.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 4.19% YoY to Rs 137 crore during the quarter, while EBITDA declined 7.22% YoY to Rs 154 crore in the September 2025 quarter.

Rallis India maintained strong cash management, reporting free cash flow of Rs 52 crore, zero external debt, and a healthy closing cash and liquid balance of Rs 454 crore.

In Q2, the Crop Care B2B business grew 14% YoY, driven by volume revival in key molecules and better capacity utilization. However, the Crop Protection B2C segment declined 10% YoY due to weather disruptions and erratic rainfall across major markets. The Soil & Plant Health (SPH) business contracted by 20%, impacted by regulatory challenges in the biostimulants category.

Exports, however, registered a 33% growth, supported by higher volumes in key molecules.

The Seeds business recorded revenue of Rs 101 crore compared to Rs 141 crore in Q2 FY25, primarily due to supply chain constraints, though higher gross margins and effective pricing helped mitigate the impact.

On a half-yearly basis, Rallis India's net profit jumped 34.93% to Rs 197 crore, on a 6.25% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,818 crore in H1 FY26 compared to H1 FY25.

Rallis continued to expand its portfolio with eight new product launches during H1 FY26, including Penflor, Allato, Deeweed, Dodrio, Master Gold, Torris, Vaar and Teer, strengthening its position across herbicides and fungicides. The company also resumed biostimulant sales through in-house production, enhancing its footprint in sustainable crop solutions.

Gyanendra Shukla, managing director & CEO, Rallis India, said, Q2 was challenging due to prolonged rains which impacted field activities and product placement. Despite these headwinds, our profitability remained stable, supported by export momentum, prudent cost management, and improved margins in the Seeds business. Our strong balance sheet, zero external debt and healthy cash position underscore our financial discipline and operational resilience.

Rallis India is a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals and a part of the US$165 billion Tata Group. It is one of Indias leading agroscience companies, with more than 77 years of experience servicing rural markets with the most comprehensive portfolio of products/solutions for Indian farmers. It has marketing alliances with several multinational agrochemical companies.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company is flat on debut

Anupam Rasayan registers 87% YoY rise in Q2 PAT to Rs 57 crore

Anupam Rasayan India consolidated net profit rises 166.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Volumes soar at CIE Automotive India Ltd counter

CIE Automotive India spurts after decent Q3 earnings

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story