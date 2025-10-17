Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Shlokka Dyes fades on listing, colours the market in muted shades

BSE SME Shlokka Dyes fades on listing, colours the market in muted shades

Image
Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shlokka Dyes was trading at Rs 85.50 on the BSE, a discount of 6.04% compared with the issue price of Rs 91.

The scrip was listed at Rs 90, a discount of 1.10% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 90 and a low of Rs 85.50. About 76,000 shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Shlokka Dyes' IPO was subscribed 1.11 times. The issue opened for bidding on 30 September 2025 and it closed on 6 October 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 95 to Rs 100 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 63,50,400 equity shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 71.33% from 100% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for capital expenditure for purchase of machineries, repayment of debt, working capital and for general corporate purposes.

Shlokka Dyes manufactures synthetic organic dyes, specializing in reactive, direct, basic, and digital printing dyes for textiles, leather, and paper industries. The company offers products in basic and concentrated forms, ensuring high quality through rigorous in-house testing like HPLC, shade matching, and fastness. Its product range includes M-X, H&P, HE, VE, and RR dyes, all designed to meet strict customer and industry standards. As of 23 September 2025, the company had 19 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 10.32 crore and net profit of Rs 10.01 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rallis India gains after Q2 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 102 cr

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company is flat on debut

Anupam Rasayan registers 87% YoY rise in Q2 PAT to Rs 57 crore

Anupam Rasayan India consolidated net profit rises 166.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Volumes soar at CIE Automotive India Ltd counter

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story