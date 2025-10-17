BSE SME Shlokka Dyes fades on listing, colours the market in muted shades

Shlokka Dyes was trading at Rs 85.50 on the BSE, a discount of 6.04% compared with the issue price of Rs 91.

The scrip was listed at Rs 90, a discount of 1.10% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 90 and a low of Rs 85.50. About 76,000 shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Shlokka Dyes' IPO was subscribed 1.11 times. The issue opened for bidding on 30 September 2025 and it closed on 6 October 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 95 to Rs 100 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 63,50,400 equity shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 71.33% from 100% pre-IPO. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for capital expenditure for purchase of machineries, repayment of debt, working capital and for general corporate purposes. Shlokka Dyes manufactures synthetic organic dyes, specializing in reactive, direct, basic, and digital printing dyes for textiles, leather, and paper industries. The company offers products in basic and concentrated forms, ensuring high quality through rigorous in-house testing like HPLC, shade matching, and fastness. Its product range includes M-X, H&P, HE, VE, and RR dyes, all designed to meet strict customer and industry standards. As of 23 September 2025, the company had 19 employees.