Anupam Rasayan registers 87% YoY rise in Q2 PAT to Rs 57 crore

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Anupam Rasayan India has reported 87% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 57.2 crore on a 149% increase in total revenue to Rs 739.2 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

EBITDA improved by 74% to Rs 143.6 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 82.4 crore recorded in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin in Q2 FY26 was 20% as against 28% in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 75.5 crore, up by 122% from Rs 34 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Anand Desai, managing director, Anupam Rasayan, said: I am delighted to share that Q2 FY26 has been one of the best quarters for our company.

For the first half of FY26, consolidated revenue stood at Rs 1,229 crore, registering a robust 122% YoY growth. I am pleased to highlight that within just six months of this financial year, we have already surpassed the total revenue of FY25, demonstrating the resilience of our business model, strong customer relationships, and operational excellence. Our subsidiary,

Tanfac Industries, also delivered a strong performance during H1 FY26, reporting revenue of Rs 345 crore, marking a 67% year-on-year growth.

Anupam Rasayan India (ARIL) is one of the leading companies engaged in the custom synthesis (CSM) and manufacturing of specialty chemicals in India. The speciality chemicals major has two verticals: life science related specialty chemicals, which comprise of products related to agrochemicals, personal care and pharmaceuticals, and other specialty chemicals, which comprise of polymer additives. The company caters to a diverse base of Indian and global customers.

The scrip declined 3.01% to currently trade at Rs 1093.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

