Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wall Street Slips as Strong Economic Data Pushes Yields Higher; Oracle Tumbles, Airlines Weaken

Wall Street Slips as Strong Economic Data Pushes Yields Higher; Oracle Tumbles, Airlines Weaken

Image
Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

U.S. stocks fell with the Nasdaq down 113 pts and Dow off 174 as jobless claims dropped and GDP was revised higher. Oracle slid 5.6%, airlines and pharma stocks dropped while gold stocks gained. Treasury yields rose on upbeat economic data.

The Nasdaq slid 113.16 points (0.5%) to 22,384.70, the S&P 500 declined 33.25 points (0.5%) to 6,604.72 and the Dow fell 173.96 points (0.4%) to 45,947.32.

AI player Oracle (ORCL) plunged by 5.6% on the day, although shares of Nvidia (NVDA) saw modest strength after moving notably lower over the two previous sessions.

Labor Department released a report unexpectedly showing an extended pullback by first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended September 20th. It also mentioned that initial jobless claims fell to 218,000, a decrease of 14,000 from the previous week's revised level of 232,000. The Commerce Department also released separate reports showing an unexpected surge by durable goods orders in August as well as much stronger than previously estimated GDP growth in the second quarter. It is scheduled to release its report on personal income and spending in August, which includes the Fed's preferred readings on consumer price inflation.

Airline stocks moved sharply lower over the course of the session, with the NYSE Arca Airline Index tumbling by 2.9% to its lowest closing level in over a month. Pharmaceutical stocks were significantly weak, as reflected by the 2% slump by the NYSE Arca Pharmaceutical Index. Biotechnology, healthcare and computer hardware stocks too became considerably weak while gold stocks bucked the downtrend amid an uptick by the price of the precious metal.

Asia-Pacific stocks closed narrowly mixed. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.3% while China's Shanghai Composite Index closed just below the unchanged line and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index edged down by 0.1%. the major European markets all moved downwards while the German DAX Index slid by 0.6%, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both fell by 0.4%.

In the bond market, treasuries are seeing continued weakness following the upbeat U.S. economic data. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note which moves opposite of its price, rose 2.5 bps to 4.17%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Paras Defence bags overseas order worth $4 mln from Elbit Security Systems

Ashiana Housing reappoints Vishal Gupta as MD

RailTel receives LoA for project of Rs 970 cr from Bihar Education Project Council

Barometers drift lower; breath weak

Pharma stocks tumble as Trump slaps 100% tariff on branded drug imports

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story