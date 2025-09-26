Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paras Defence bags overseas order worth $4 mln from Elbit Security Systems

Paras Defence bags overseas order worth $4 mln from Elbit Security Systems

Image
Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Paras Defence and Space Technologies said that it has received an international order from Elbit Security Systems, Israel for supplying electro-optics.

The said order is valued at $3.8 million (Rs 34 crore), is scheduled to be executed from February 2026 to November 2026.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies (PDST) primarily engaged in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and testing of a variety of defence and space engineering products and solutions. The company caters to four major segments - defence & space optics, defence electronics, heavy engineering and electromagnetic pulse protection solutions.

The company has reported 1.1% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 14.27 crore on a 11.5% rise in net sales to Rs 93.19 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

The counter rose 0.66% to Rs 715.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ashiana Housing reappoints Vishal Gupta as MD

RailTel receives LoA for project of Rs 970 cr from Bihar Education Project Council

Barometers drift lower; breath weak

Pharma stocks tumble as Trump slaps 100% tariff on branded drug imports

ITCONS E-Solutions secures major manpower supply contract from HAL

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story