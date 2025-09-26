Ashiana Housing reappoints Vishal Gupta as MD

Ashiana Housing said that its board has approved the reappointment of Vishal Gupta as managing director (MD) of the company for a further period of three years.

Vishal Gupta, a commerce graduate with an MBA from Fore School of Management, has been with the company for 28 years, contributing to finance, project execution, and administration. In recognition of his experience and role in the companys growth, shareholders approved his reappointment as MD for three years from 1 April 2025 at the AGM held on 25 September 2025.

Ashiana Housing is engaged in real estate activities with owned or leased property. The company's projects include comfort homes, senior living, and kid-centric homes.