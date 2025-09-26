Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashiana Housing reappoints Vishal Gupta as MD

Ashiana Housing reappoints Vishal Gupta as MD

Image
Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ashiana Housing said that its board has approved the reappointment of Vishal Gupta as managing director (MD) of the company for a further period of three years.

Vishal Gupta, a commerce graduate with an MBA from Fore School of Management, has been with the company for 28 years, contributing to finance, project execution, and administration. In recognition of his experience and role in the companys growth, shareholders approved his reappointment as MD for three years from 1 April 2025 at the AGM held on 25 September 2025.

Ashiana Housing is engaged in real estate activities with owned or leased property. The company's projects include comfort homes, senior living, and kid-centric homes.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 12.72 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with a net loss of Rs 5.45 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales jumped 138% to Rs 292.81 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 123.03 crore in Q1 FY25.

Shares of Ashiana Housing fell 1.60% to Rs 298.80 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RailTel receives LoA for project of Rs 970 cr from Bihar Education Project Council

Barometers drift lower; breath weak

Pharma stocks tumble as Trump slaps 100% tariff on branded drug imports

ITCONS E-Solutions secures major manpower supply contract from HAL

Solarium Green Energy gains on securing Rs 4-cr rooftop solar project from NTPC NVVN

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story