RailTel receives LoA for project of Rs 970 cr from Bihar Education Project Council

Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
RailTel Corporation of India has received the Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from State Project Director (Spd), Bihar Education Project Council (Bepc). The order worth Rs 970.07 crore entails establishment of Physics, Chemistry and Biology Labs on Turn Key Basis in Government Secondary/Senior Secondary Schools of Bihar under Samagra Siksha 2025-26.

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

