Wallfort Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.83 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 2.17 crore

Net Loss of Wallfort Financial Services reported to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs -4.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2.17-4.56 LP OPM %-294.0172.81 -PBDT-1.34-3.36 60 PBT-1.45-3.47 58 NP-1.83-5.84 69

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

