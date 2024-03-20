Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility launches 156 exclusive distributor showrooms pan-India

Wardwizard Innovations &amp; Mobility launches 156 exclusive distributor showrooms pan-India

Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility has announced a remarkable achievement in its rapid expansion journey. Accelerating strategic expansion in past one year, the brand has launched 156 exclusive distributor showrooms nationwide, in addition to 750+ touchpoints across India, achieving the successful execution of the first phase of expansion. This is in line with the company's goal of offering products and services while keeping consumers at the center.

The exclusive distributor showrooms are strategically located across the length and breadth of India in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh in the West; Delhi, Chandigarh, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh in the North; Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and West Bengal in the East; and Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh in the South. The showrooms offer a comprehensive range of low and high-speed electric two-wheelers, including the recently launched Made in India product, MIHOS. MIHOS, is a high-speed electric scooter constructed with Poly Dicyclopentadiene Material (PDCPD), represents a significant leap in terms of durability and performance for riders.

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

