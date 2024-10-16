Cochin Shipyard drops as OFS begins

Cochin Shipyard fell 4.43% to Rs 1598 after the offer for sale (OFS) opened for non-retail investors today, 16 October 2024. Through the OFS, the Government of India proposes to sell up to 65,77,020 equity shares (representing 2.5% stake), with an option to sell an additional 2.5% stake or 65,77,020 equity shares in case of oversubscription. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The floor price for the sale has been set at Rs 1,540, a 7.9% discount to the stock's closing price of Rs 1672 on Tuesday, 15 October 2024. The total OFS size (base size + green shoe) stands at 1,31,54,040 shares, representing 5% of outstanding equity shares of the company, the value of which (at floor price) aggregates to Rs 2025.72 crore.

The Government of India held 72.86% stake in Cochin Shipyard as of June 2024.

The OFS opened on Wednesday (16 October 2024) for non-retail investors, while both retail as well as non-retail investors will be able to subscribe on Thursday (17 October 2024).

As on 13:20 IST, the OFS received subscription for 18,36,543 shares. It was subscribed 31.03% on the base non-retail offer size of 59,19,318 shares and 13.96% on the total non-retail offer size (base size + green shoe) of 1,31,54,040 shares.

Cochin Shipyard is engaged in shipbuilding & ship repair. Its consolidated net profit surged 76.62% to Rs 174.24 crore while revenue from operations climbed 62.12% to Rs 771.47 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

