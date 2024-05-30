Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Waterbase reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.78 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Waterbase reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.78 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:38 AM IST
Sales rise 2.58% to Rs 67.31 crore

Net Loss of Waterbase reported to Rs 4.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.58% to Rs 67.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 10.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.57% to Rs 339.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 304.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales67.3165.62 3 339.25304.08 12 OPM %-6.61-0.47 --1.121.33 - PBDT-4.120.03 PL -3.744.58 PL PBT-6.32-2.29 -176 -13.26-4.37 -203 NP-4.78-1.91 -150 -10.45-3.48 -200

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

