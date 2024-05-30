Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Naga Dhunseri Group reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Naga Dhunseri Group reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:37 AM IST
Sales rise 16700.00% to Rs 3.36 crore

Net loss of Naga Dhunseri Group reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16700.00% to Rs 3.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 51.95% to Rs 33.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 70.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 165.48% to Rs 29.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.360.02 16700 29.0710.95 165 OPM %-8.93-2550.00 -93.4685.02 - PBDT-0.382.89 PL 37.2772.08 -48 PBT-0.522.75 PL 36.7571.58 -49 NP-0.312.79 PL 33.8470.42 -52

