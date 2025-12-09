Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Advent Hotels International Ltd, Sheetal Cool Products Ltd, Ashima Ltd and Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 December 2025.

Advent Hotels International Ltd, Sheetal Cool Products Ltd, Ashima Ltd and Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 December 2025.

Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 1204.8 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 14 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2778 shares in the past one month.

Advent Hotels International Ltd soared 12.95% to Rs 222. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29072 shares in the past one month.

Sheetal Cool Products Ltd spiked 12.77% to Rs 222.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7170 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 897 shares in the past one month.

Ashima Ltd gained 12.40% to Rs 18.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 29211 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10212 shares in the past one month.

Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products Ltd exploded 12.37% to Rs 2494. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 179 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 142 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex slumps 292 pts; auto shares decline

Parliament clears Health Security and National Security Cess Bill

Royal Orchid Hotels signs new property in Rishikesh

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

MoRD Sanctions 25 Road Projects Worth Rs 68.67 cr in Tripura to Boost PVTG Connectivity & Rural Development

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story