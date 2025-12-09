Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd, SpiceJet Ltd and Godrej Agrovet Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 December 2025.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd, SpiceJet Ltd and Godrej Agrovet Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 December 2025.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd soared 10.86% to Rs 50.64 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 26.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd spiked 10.30% to Rs 607.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 41132 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11958 shares in the past one month. Kaynes Technology India Ltd surged 7.41% to Rs 4081. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.45 lakh shares in the past one month. SpiceJet Ltd jumped 6.46% to Rs 34.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 203.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 105.64 lakh shares in the past one month.