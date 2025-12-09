Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd, SpiceJet Ltd and Godrej Agrovet Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 December 2025.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd, SpiceJet Ltd and Godrej Agrovet Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 December 2025.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd soared 10.86% to Rs 50.64 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 26.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd spiked 10.30% to Rs 607.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 41132 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11958 shares in the past one month.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd surged 7.41% to Rs 4081. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

SpiceJet Ltd jumped 6.46% to Rs 34.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 203.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 105.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

Godrej Agrovet Ltd rose 5.79% to Rs 604.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20027 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22836 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MoRD Sanctions 25 Road Projects Worth Rs 68.67 cr in Tripura to Boost PVTG Connectivity & Rural Development

M&M production climbs 18% YoY in November'25

Torrent Power signs 10-year LNG supply deal with JERA

NSE SME Neochem Bio Solutions catalyses a sharp market reaction on listing

Sensex slumps 292 pts; auto shares underperforms

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story