MoRD Sanctions 25 Road Projects Worth Rs 68.67 cr in Tripura to Boost PVTG Connectivity & Rural Development

Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
The Ministry of Rural Development has sanctioned 25 road projects measuring 65.38 km length under the Road Connectivity component of PM-JANMAN, with an estimated investment of Rs. 68.67 crore for Tripura providing all-weather road connectivity to 30 pvtg habitations in the state, enhance connectivity in rural areas, bridging the gap between remote villages and urban centres, foster economic development, trade, and commerce in the region, create employment opportunities and stimulate local economies, align with the Governments vision of a prosperous Northeast and a developed India (Viksit Bharat), improve access to essential services like healthcare, education and markets and finally improve the socio-economic condition of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) living in the State. The projects under PM-JANMAN will have a transformative impact on the region, contributing to the growth and prosperity of the Tribal Groups in the North-Eastern region and cementing the government's commitment to inclusive development.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

