Sensex slumps 292 pts; auto shares decline

The key equity indices traded with moderate losses in the mid-morning trade as investors stayed on edge ahead of the Federal Reserves rate decision and lingering uncertainty over a U.S. trade agreement. The Nifty traded below the 25,900 level. Auto shares extended losses for previous two consecutive trading session.

At 11:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 292.47 points or 0.34% to 84,810.22. The Nifty 50 index shed 95.25 points or 0.37% to 25,865.30.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.02% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.32%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 726 shares rose and 1,107 shares fell. A total of 225 shares were unchanged.

IPO Update: Corona Remedies received bids for 84,16,968 shares as against 45,71,882 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Tuesday (9 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.84 times. The issue opened for bidding on 8 December 2025 and it will close on 10 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 1,008 and 1,062 per share. Wakefit Innovations received bids for 86,43,480 shares as against 3,63,53,276 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Tuesday (9 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.24 times. The issue opened for bidding on 8 December 2025 and it will close on 10 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 185 and 195 per share.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Auto index fell 0.74% to 27,392.80. The index declined 1.23% in the previous trading session. Hero MotoCorp (down 2.92%), Uno Minda (down 1.53%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.3%), Ashok Leyland (down 1.02%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (down 1%), Bajaj Auto (down 0.84%), Tube Investments of India (down 0.75%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.68%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (down 0.65%) and Bosch (down 0.57%) declined. Stocks in Spotlight: VTM fell 3.18%. The company announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu Government, planning to invest Rs 50 crores over two years in the textile sector.

UFO Moviez India rose 2.59% after its subsidiary Scrabble Entertainment DMCC entered a strategic tie-up with Shenzhen Timewaying to enhance cinema experiences across the Middle East, India, and SAARC markets. Global Markets: Asian shares swung between mild gains and losses on Tuesday as traders in the region treaded carefully ahead of the Federal Reserves policy call. A quarter-point rate cut is widely expected, but the real suspense lies in what the Fed signals about the health of the worlds largest economy. Chinese markets moved sideways as investors parsed fresh promises of fiscal support from the Politburo, which met on Monday. Local reports suggested Beijing intends to step up government spending and maintain its 5% GDP growth target for 2026. The policy comfort was tempered by lingering worries over a bruising property downturn, weak consumer demand and a sharp slowdown in capital investment, keeping sentiment muted.

Chip stocks across Asia were largely steady after U.S. President Donald Trump said NVIDIA would be permitted to sell a more advanced AI chip in China, though the product will carry a 25% tariff. The reaction among Chinese chipmakers was mixed. Overnight in the U.S., equities pulled back as investors took some money off the table before the Fed meeting. The S&P 500 slipped nearly 0.4% to 6,846.51, the NASDAQ Composite eased 0.1% to 23,545.90 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell almost 0.5% to 47,739.32. NVIDIA gained nearly 2.2% in after-hours trade, adding to its main-session advance following Trumps comments on China chip sales.