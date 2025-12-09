Royal Orchid Hotels signs new property in Rishikesh

Royal Orchid Hotels (ROHL) announced that it has signed a new property in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, further strengthening its presence in one of India's fastest-growing tourism destinations.

The upcoming hotel will be operated under a management agreement, reinforcing the companys asset-light expansion strategy.

The 36-key property, located in Tapovan, offers convenient access to the River Ganga, prominent ashrams, and the regions adventure tourism hubs. Designed to serve both spiritual travellers and adventure enthusiasts, the hotel will feature well-appointed rooms, a multi-cuisine restaurant, banquet and conference facilities suited for destination weddings and corporate events, along with wellness amenities such as a spa and fitness centre.

Chander K. Baljee, chairman & managing director, said, Rishikesh holds unparalleled importance in Indias tourism landscape, blending spiritual heritage with adrenaline-pumping activities. This signing perfectly aligns with our vision to establish a strong presence in culturally significant destinations. We are confident that this new property will set a benchmark for quality hospitality in the region and contribute significantly to our North India growth trajectory. The new hotel is being developed in partnership with IRIS PARK LEISURES. Commenting on the collaboration, Varun Sharma and Manoj Gupta, authorized representatives of IRIS PARK LEISURES, stated, We are excited to join hands with Royal Orchid Hotels to bring the reliable and quality Regenta experience to Rishikesh. Our shared commitment is to offer every guest an exceptional stay, blending local tranquility with world-class service.