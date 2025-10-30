Welspun Corp consolidated net profit rises 53.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.46% to Rs 4373.61 crore

Net profit of Welspun Corp rose 53.23% to Rs 439.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 286.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 32.46% to Rs 4373.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3301.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4373.613301.8313.5212.10672.69452.17588.49362.96439.68286.95

