United Breweries Ltd down for fifth straight session

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1741.1, down 0.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 31.75% in last one year as compared to a 12.13% rally in NIFTY and a 0.4% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Breweries Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1741.1, down 0.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 26182.7. The Sensex is at 85587.27, up 0.47%.United Breweries Ltd has lost around 3.16% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55380.8, up 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28154 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.5 lakh shares in last one month.