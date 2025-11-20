GIPCL rises after commissioning 150-MW fourth phase of Khavda solar project

Gujarat Industries Power Company (GIPCL) gained 1.89% to Rs 170.05 after the firm commissioned the fourth phase of its 600-MW solar power project at the 2,375-MW Renewable Energy Park in Khavda, Great Rann of Kutch.

With this, the company has operationalized 465 MW of the planned capacity.

Gujarat Industries Power Company is engaged in the business of power generation.

The company had recorded a 38.7% decline in net profit to Rs 21.30 crore despite a 16.4% rise in sales to Rs 321.40 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

