Indraprastha Gas Ltd down for fifth straight session

Indraprastha Gas Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 205.14, down 0.69% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 26182.7. The Sensex is at 85587.27, up 0.47%.Indraprastha Gas Ltd has eased around 1.1% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indraprastha Gas Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36132.3, up 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.27 lakh shares in last one month.