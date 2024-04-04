Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Welspun Corp Ltd soars 2.36%, rises for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd soars 2.36%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 574.75, up 2.36% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 169.27% in last one year as compared to a 27.97% spurt in NIFTY and a 57.82% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Welspun Corp Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 574.75, up 2.36% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 22467.75. The Sensex is at 74089.06, up 0.29%. Welspun Corp Ltd has risen around 4.57% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8691.2, down 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 25.38 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Welspun Corp Ltd spurts 0.44%, gains for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Welspun Corp Ltd up for third straight session

Indices trade with major gains; metal shares advance

Barometers extend gains, metal shares shine

Reserve money surges 1.81% on week

REC Ltd soars 0.39%, rises for fifth straight session

LIC Housing Finance Ltd soars 1.53%, rises for fifth straight session

Coal India Ltd soars 0.26%, gains for fifth straight session

Tata Power Company Ltd spurts 0.57%, gains for fifth straight session

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story