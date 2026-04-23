Ipca Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1537.9, up 2.88% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.38% in last one year as compared to a 0.19% spurt in NIFTY and a 4.48% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1537.9, up 2.88% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 24201.65. The Sensex is at 77776.44, down 0.94%. Ipca Laboratories Ltd has risen around 0.46% in last one month.