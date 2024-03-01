Welspun Enterprises wins contract of Rs 4123.88 cr

To design, build and operate water treatment plant at BMC?fs Bhandup Complex

Welspun Enterprises (WEL), the infrastructure and energy arm of Welspun World, has secured a significant contract to Design, Build and Operate a 2,000 MLD (million litres per day) Water Treatment Plant (WTP) at Bhandup Complex in Mumbai, from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The contract, valued at Rs. 4,123.88 crore, encompasses the design, construction, and operations & maintenance of the plant. The value includes an Operations and Maintenance (O&M) component of Rs. 1,880.44 crore. The design]build project is slated to be completed within a timeframe of 48 months, following which WEL will undertake O&M responsibilities for a period of 15 years.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The proposed water treatment plant, one of the largest in the world in terms of capacity, is located at BMCfs Bhandup Complex, which currently supplies drinking water to Mumbai City through existing Water Treatment Plants. WEL has partnered with Veolia, one of the worldfs largest technology company specializing in the water sector, as its Technology provider for the upcoming plant. WEL aims to leverage advanced treatment processes and technologies, in line with its commitment to maximizing resource utilization and developing sustainable infrastructure solutions

The outstanding order book of the Company as on 31 December 2023 was Rs. 8,500 crore. With the addition of this order, the outstanding order book of the Company would be around Rs. 12,650 crore (less the execution done in January & February, 2024), of which ~Rs. 9,750 crore is from the water sector and the balance ~Rs. 2,900 crore is from road sector. This order book consist of Rs. 3,677 crore of O&M & Asset replacement.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News