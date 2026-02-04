Welspun Investments & Commercials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.58% to Rs 0.13 croreNet loss of Welspun Investments & Commercials reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 31.58% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.130.19 -32 OPM %-123.0847.37 -PBDT-0.160.09 PL PBT-0.160.09 PL NP-0.130.07 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content