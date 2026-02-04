Welspun Investments & Commercials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.58% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net loss of Welspun Investments & Commercials reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 31.58% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.130.19-123.0847.37-0.160.09-0.160.09-0.130.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News