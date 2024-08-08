Radico Khaitan consolidated net profit rises 13.34% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.14% to Rs 1136.54 croreNet profit of Radico Khaitan rose 13.34% to Rs 77.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 68.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.14% to Rs 1136.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 953.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1136.54953.92 19 OPM %13.1112.53 -PBDT135.29113.39 19 PBT102.4489.05 15 NP77.3868.27 13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News