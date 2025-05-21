Welspun Investments & Commercials reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 40.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Welspun Investments & Commercials reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 40.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.09% to Rs 3.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.12% to Rs 5.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.060.105.254.13-66.67-80.0093.3390.07-0.04-0.084.913.72-0.04-0.084.913.720-0.063.702.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News