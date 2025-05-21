Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Epuja Spiritech reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.16 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Epuja Spiritech reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.16 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales rise 3095.45% to Rs 7.03 crore

Net profit of Epuja Spiritech reported to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3095.45% to Rs 7.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 801.04% to Rs 8.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales7.030.22 3095 8.650.96 801 OPM %18.35-186.36 -2.89-57.29 - PBDT1.32-0.39 LP 0.32-0.48 LP PBT1.32-0.39 LP 0.32-0.48 LP NP1.16-0.39 LP 0.16-0.48 LP

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

