BAMPSL Securities standalone net profit declines 6.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 876.92% to Rs 5.08 crore

Net profit of BAMPSL Securities declined 6.06% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 876.92% to Rs 5.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 246.15% to Rs 1.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 181.95% to Rs 23.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

