Coromandel Engineering Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.79 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 70.66% to Rs 7.06 crore

Net profit of Coromandel Engineering Company reported to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 70.66% to Rs 7.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 67.62% to Rs 31.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 96.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

7.0624.0631.2996.6458.074.169.910.793.370.190.13-2.223.03-0.21-0.96-3.832.79-0.160.41-4.40

