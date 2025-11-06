Welspun Investments & Commercials standalone net profit declines 3.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.41% to Rs 4.90 crore

Net profit of Welspun Investments & Commercials declined 3.32% to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.41% to Rs 4.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4.904.8893.2798.774.594.834.594.833.493.61

