Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) standalone net profit rises 13.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) rose 13.45% to Rs 3.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.85% to Rs 5.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.5.414.975.73-2.015.373.675.283.573.883.42

