Wendt (India) slides as promoter's OFS wraps up

Shares of Wendt (India) fell 2.46% to Rs 8,491.55 after the company's promoter concluded its offer for sale (OFS) on Friday, 16 May 2025.

The foreign promoter divested a total of 7.5 lakh equity shares, representing 37.5% of Wendt (India)s paid-up equity capital. The base offer involved 6 lakh shares (30% stake), with an additional oversubscription option of 1.5 lakh shares (7.5%).

The OFS was conducted in two phases: it opened for non-retail investors on 15 May 2025 and for retail investors on 16 May 2025. The floor price was set at Rs 6,500 per share, representing a 37.90% discount to the stocks closing price of Rs 10,467.65 on 14 May 2025.

As of March 2025, Wendt (India)s promoter holding stood at 75%, split equally between Wendt GmbH and Carborundum Universal, each holding 37.5%.

On Day 1 (T-day), by 3:30 p.m., the OFS received bids totaling 23,53,852 shares, amounting to 435.90% subscription of the base non-retail offer size of 5,40,000 shares.

On Day 2 (T+1 day), by 3:30 p.m., the retail portion of the OFS was subscribed 790.40%, with bids received for 4,74,237 shares against the base offer size of 60,000 shares.

Wendt India is engaged in manufacturing, selling and servicing of super abrasives, high precision grinding, honing, special purpose machines and high precision components.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 3.66% to Rs 12.89 crore while net sales rose 7.87% to Rs 74.94 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

