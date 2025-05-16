Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tega Inds Q4 PAT rises 14% YoY to Rs 102 cr

Tega Inds Q4 PAT rises 14% YoY to Rs 102 cr

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tega Industries reported 13.87% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 101.91 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 89.49 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations rose 5.74% to Rs 536.11 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax was at Rs 124.12 crore in the third quarter of FY25, up 7.97% from Rs 114.95 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses increased 5.43% to Rs 419.46 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 397.83 crore reported in Q4 FY24. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 171.32 crore (down 24.26% YoY), employee benefit expenses were at Rs 64 crore (up 12.99% YoY) and finance costs stood at Rs 7.06 crore (down 3.68% YoY) during the period under review.

During the quarter, EBITDA grew by 7.97% to Rs 149.90 crore, compared to Rs 138.83 crore in Q4 FY24. EBITDA margin improved to 28% in Q4 FY25 from 27.4% in the same quarter last year.

Profit before tax for the fourth quarter of FY25 stood at Rs 78.03 crore, marking a decline of 85.07% compared to Rs 522.96 crore in the same period last year.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose by 3.22% to Rs 200.12 crore, on a 9.77% increase in revenue to Rs 1,638.65 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Also Read

Kaynes Technology share price climbs 9% on strong Q4; profit surges 43% YoY

Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO last day; subscription rises 3x, GMP at 5%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty choppy; Smallcaps shine; Nifty Realty gains over 1%

Jindal Family Trust to sell ₹1,200 cr JSW Infra stake to meet Sebi norms

Gold rally to continue? Upside to be limited as risk-on sentiment kicks in

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2025, subject to approval by the members at the 49th Annual General Meeting, scheduled for Friday, 19 September 2025. The record date for determining the entitlement to the final dividend has been fixed as Monday, 8 September 2025.

Tega Industries is engaged in the activity of designing, manufacturing, and installing process equipment and accessories to cater to the mineral processing, mining, material handling, and environmental industries.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty below 25,050; IT shares decline

Websol Energy sizzles on turnaround Q4 numbers

Bikaji Foods slides as Q4 PAT drops 66% YoY to Rs 40 cr

Godrej Inds gains after reporting turnaround Q4 numbers

Industrials shares gain

First Published: May 16 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story