Board of India Motor Parts & Accessories approves change in directorate

The Board of India Motor Parts & Accessories at its meeting held on 16 May 2025 has approved the appointment of N Krishnan (DIN:00041381), as a Director and as a Whole Time Director of the Company for a period of three (3) years with effect from 5 July 2025. The Board has also appointed Mukund S Raghavan (DIN:03411396), as Managing Director of the Company for a period of five (5) years with effect from 5 July 2025.

