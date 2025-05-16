Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of India Motor Parts & Accessories approves change in directorate

Board of India Motor Parts & Accessories approves change in directorate

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 16 May 2025

The Board of India Motor Parts & Accessories at its meeting held on 16 May 2025 has approved the appointment of N Krishnan (DIN:00041381), as a Director and as a Whole Time Director of the Company for a period of three (3) years with effect from 5 July 2025. The Board has also appointed Mukund S Raghavan (DIN:03411396), as Managing Director of the Company for a period of five (5) years with effect from 5 July 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Board of JSW Steel to consider fund raising options

Indices snap 2-day gains; Nifty ends below 25,050; IT shares slides

Waaree Renewable Technologies wins solar project of 94 MW AC/ 131.6 MW DC

Neuland Labs drops after Q4 PAT slumps 59% YoY to Rs 28 cr

Bhilwara Technical Textiles consolidated net profit declines 32.90% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 16 2025 | 4:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story