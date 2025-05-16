Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Mukand approves transfer of industrial machinery biz to Mukand Heavy Engineering

Board of Mukand approves transfer of industrial machinery biz to Mukand Heavy Engineering

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
At meeting held on 16 May 2025

The Board of Mukand at its meeting held on 16 May 2025 has approved the transfer of part of Industrial Machinery Business namely designing, manufacturing, erecting and commissioning EOT Cranes, other materials handling and process plant equipment activities (Transferred Business) to Mukand Heavy Engineering (MHEL or Transferee Company), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

First Published: May 16 2025 | 4:13 PM IST

