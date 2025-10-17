Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Whirlpool of India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Whirlpool of India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd, Share India Securities Ltd, Adani Power Ltd and Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 October 2025.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd, Share India Securities Ltd, Adani Power Ltd and Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 October 2025.

Whirlpool of India Ltd spiked 8.80% to Rs 1346.45 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7648 shares in the past one month.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd soared 7.77% to Rs 2033.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11488 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3539 shares in the past one month.

Share India Securities Ltd surged 7.31% to Rs 192.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Power Ltd rose 6.04% to Rs 166.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 68.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 132.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd jumped 5.88% to Rs 1353.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28090 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5937 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BSE SME SK Minerals & Additives crystallizes solid gains on debut

BSE SME Sihora Industries threads modest gains into the market

Nifty above 25,750; media share decline

Wall Street Slips as Bad Loan Fears Resurface; Banking and Brokerage Stocks Lead Declines

Dollar index slips under 98 mark; US inflation in focus for fresh impetus

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story