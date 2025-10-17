Whirlpool of India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd, Share India Securities Ltd, Adani Power Ltd and Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 October 2025.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd, Share India Securities Ltd, Adani Power Ltd and Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 October 2025.

Whirlpool of India Ltd spiked 8.80% to Rs 1346.45 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7648 shares in the past one month.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd soared 7.77% to Rs 2033.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11488 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3539 shares in the past one month. Share India Securities Ltd surged 7.31% to Rs 192.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.29 lakh shares in the past one month. Adani Power Ltd rose 6.04% to Rs 166.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 68.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 132.74 lakh shares in the past one month.