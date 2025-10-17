Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Sihora Industries threads modest gains into the market

BSE SME Sihora Industries threads modest gains into the market

Image
Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sihora Industries was trading at Rs 66.50 on the BSE, a premium of 0.76% compared with the issue price of Rs 66.

The scrip was listed at Rs 70, a premium of 6.06% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 70 and a low of Rs 66.50. About 1.34 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Sihora Industries' IPO was subscribed 1.26 times. The issue opened for bidding on 10 October 2025 and it closed on 14 October 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 66 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 16,00,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 69.97% from 100% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding capital expenditure towards purchase of additional plant & machinery, repayment or prepayment, in full or in part, of borrowings availed by the company from banks and financial Institutions, to meet additional working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Sihora Industries is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of narrow woven fabrics and industrial textiles such as laces, tapes, elastics, zippers and ribbons. Its manufacturing unit operates on promoter-owned infrastructure and is equipped with modern machinery, with further automation planned through the Issue proceeds. As of 31 July 2025, the company had 67 employees including 2 executive directors on roll of the company.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 5.80 crore and net profit of Rs 0.45 crore for the period ended 31 August 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty above 25,750; media share decline

Wall Street Slips as Bad Loan Fears Resurface; Banking and Brokerage Stocks Lead Declines

Dollar index slips under 98 mark; US inflation in focus for fresh impetus

BSE SME Shlokka Dyes fades on listing, colours the market in muted shades

Rallis India gains after Q2 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 102 cr

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story