BSE SME Sihora Industries threads modest gains into the market

Sihora Industries was trading at Rs 66.50 on the BSE, a premium of 0.76% compared with the issue price of Rs 66.

The scrip was listed at Rs 70, a premium of 6.06% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 70 and a low of Rs 66.50. About 1.34 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Sihora Industries' IPO was subscribed 1.26 times. The issue opened for bidding on 10 October 2025 and it closed on 14 October 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 66 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 16,00,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 69.97% from 100% pre-issue. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding capital expenditure towards purchase of additional plant & machinery, repayment or prepayment, in full or in part, of borrowings availed by the company from banks and financial Institutions, to meet additional working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. Sihora Industries is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of narrow woven fabrics and industrial textiles such as laces, tapes, elastics, zippers and ribbons. Its manufacturing unit operates on promoter-owned infrastructure and is equipped with modern machinery, with further automation planned through the Issue proceeds. As of 31 July 2025, the company had 67 employees including 2 executive directors on roll of the company.