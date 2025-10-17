Nifty above 25,750; media share decline

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 634.54 points or 0.76% to 84,102.20. The Nifty 50 index rose 184.40 points or 0.72% to 25,766.25.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.03% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.08%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,795 shares rose and 2,023 shares fell. A total of 211 shares were unchanged.
IPO Update:
Midwest received bids for 6,77,78,522 shares as against 31,17,460 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Friday (17 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 21.74 times.
The issue opened for bidding on Thursday (15 October 2025) and it will close on Friday (17 October 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 1,014 and Rs 1,065 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 14 equity shares and in multiples thereof.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index fell 1.43% to 1,521.55. The index rose 0.29% in the past trading session.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 3.46%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 1.94%), Saregama India (down 1.91%), Tips Music (down 1.63%), Sun TV Network (down 1.33%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 0.95%) and Nazara Technologies (down 0.49%) tumbled.
On the other hand, D B Corp (up 0.81%), Prime Focus (up 0.31%) and PVR Inox (up 0.12%) edged higher.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Rallis India advanced 0.60%. The pesticide makers standalone net profit rose 4.08% to Rs 102 crore, despite a 7.21% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 861 crore in Q2 FY26 compared to Q2 FY25.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises declined 3.52% after the companys consolidated net profit dropped 63.47% to Rs 76.5 crore on a 1.57% decline in total income to Rs 1,969.20 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
Global Markets:
Asia-Pacific markets opened weaker Friday, tracking losses on Wall Street as fears over the banking sector and trade tensions intensified.
On the data front, Singapores non-oil domestic exports posted a sharp rebound in September, jumping 6.9% from a year earlier and reversing an 11.3% fall in August.
In the U.S., shares of regional lenders plunged on Thursday amid fears of hidden loan losses. Zions Bancorporation dropped 13% after revealing a $50 million third-quarter loss tied to two loans from its California division, while Western Alliance Bancorporation fell 11% after filing a fraud lawsuit against Cantor Group V, LLC.
The sell-off weighed broadly on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 301.07 points, or 0.7%, to 45,952.24 after briefly gaining 170 points earlier in the session. The S&P 500 lost 0.6% to 6,629.07, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.5% to 22,562.54.
