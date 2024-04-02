Windlas Biotech commissions its injectable facility

Windlas Biotech announced the commissioning of its state-of-the-art injectable facility for manufacturing of Small Volume Parenteral products, built to meet international cGMP standards.

The Company has received manufacturing license from the Drug Controlling & Licensing Authority of Uttarakhand after joint inspection conducted by Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation and State Licensing Authority of Uttarakhand. The facility has initiated manufacturing of commercial batches and the company expects to introduce several new products over the course of Financial Year 2025.

This milestone marks company's continued foray in development and manufacturing of complex dosage forms like Ampoules, Liquid Vials and Lyophilized Vials thereby extending its product portfolio to critical care and other specialized therapeutic segments. This Injectable plant shall cater to all three of its business verticals: CDMO, Trade Generics & Institutional, and Exports.

