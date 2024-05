Wipro announced the appointment of Sarat Chand as Regional Head and Managing Director of Northern Europe.

Sarat will report to Wipro's Europe CEO Pierre Bruno.Sarat joined Wipro in 2001. Over his two decades at Wipro, he's assumed a variety of leadership roles, including solutions lead, account management, EMEA utilities business head, and, most recently, the head of Wipro's Benelux region.

