Transformers & Rectifiers India has been awarded total orders of Rs. 359 crore including export order of transformers for total contract value of Rs. 161 crore from AL Anwaar International. The domestic orders of transformers comprise of one order of Rs 179 crore from Adani Group and another of Rs 19 crore from Larsen & Toubro group.

