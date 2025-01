Wipro consolidated net profit rises 24.48% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.51% to Rs 22318.80 crore

Net profit of Wipro rose 24.48% to Rs 3353.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2694.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 0.51% to Rs 22318.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 22205.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.22318.8022205.1020.3418.915129.804483.704453.303552.103353.802694.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News