SBI Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 71.20% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.25% to Rs 24827.54 crore

Net profit of SBI Life Insurance Company rose 71.20% to Rs 550.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 321.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 11.25% to Rs 24827.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 22316.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.24827.5422316.472.401.58593.53369.95593.53369.95550.82321.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News