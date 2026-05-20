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Wipro Ltd is quoting at Rs 196.72, up 0.79% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 21.6% in last one year as compared to a 4.88% fall in NIFTY and a 22.11% fall in the Nifty IT.

Wipro Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 196.72, up 0.79% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 23602.8. The Sensex is at 75145.21, down 0.07%. Wipro Ltd has dropped around 4.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 7.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29308, down 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 84.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 196.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 196.5, up 0.89% on the day. Wipro Ltd is down 21.6% in last one year as compared to a 4.88% fall in NIFTY and a 22.11% fall in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 16.88 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

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