Wipro Ltd is quoting at Rs 197.59, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.65% in last one year as compared to a 2.69% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.19% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Wipro Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 197.59, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 22757. The Sensex is at 73408.47, up 0.12%. Wipro Ltd has slipped around 0.58% in last one month.