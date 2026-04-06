Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd rises for third straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is quoting at Rs 15.29, up 1.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.83% in last one year as compared to a 2.69% jump in NIFTY and a 12.15% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 15.29, up 1.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 22757. The Sensex is at 73408.47, up 0.12%. Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has gained around 14.36% in last one month.