Persistent Systems Ltd spurts 1.69%, up for third straight session

Persistent Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 5316.2, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.24% in last one year as compared to a 2.69% gain in NIFTY and a 6.19% gain in the Nifty IT index.

Persistent Systems Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5316.2, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 22757. The Sensex is at 73408.47, up 0.12%. Persistent Systems Ltd has added around 11.15% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Persistent Systems Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30441.45, up 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.49 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5232.1, up 1.88% on the day. Persistent Systems Ltd is up 16.24% in last one year as compared to a 2.69% gain in NIFTY and a 6.19% gain in the Nifty IT index.